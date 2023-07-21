CUMBERLAND — Supreme Queen of the Supreme Temple Daughters of the Nile Patricia J. Larimore will make her official visit to Re Temple No. 118 on Saturday.
A ceremonial for members only will be held at 3 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club followed by a banquet honoring the supreme queen and new members at 6 p.m.
Larimore is a past queen of Arok Temple No. 94 in Lewiston, Maine. During her reign, she will visit over 100 Nile temples and the 21 Shriners Hospitals for Children and Burns Institutes throughout the United States and Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.