CUMBERLAND — A surprise spring snowstorm Monday that created chaos on area roadways set a snowfall record for the month of April in Cumberland.
According to the National Weather Service, the city received an unofficial 4.4 inches of snow Monday, making it the snowiest April ever. Cumberland averages about a tenth of an inch of snow for the month.
Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native, said the previous record was 2 inches in April 1985.
"This storm will surpass the previous most snowy April for Cumberland," Merrill said via email Monday, as snowflakes continued to fly.
Spring snows aren't uncommon in Western Maryland, but the way it piled up Monday was, Merrill said. According to unofficial totals from the weather service, 6 inches fell in Frostburg; 4.8 in Ridgeley, West Virginia; 5 in Grantsville; 3 in Deer Park and 3.6 in New Creek, West Virginia.
"Nor'easters such as this one are not uncommon in April, but it is uncommon for this much cold air to get pulled into the system for snow to accumulate as much as it did with this storm," Merrill said.
Snow was expected in the region's higher elevations, but by mid-morning, the weather service issued an advisory for several inches of snow for lower elevations, including Cumberland, too.
The storm, which at times included sleet and freezing rain, caused dozens of accidents and temporarily closed sections of several area roadways as first-responders waited for plow trucks to clear and treat them.
Many of the initial accidents occurred Monday morning on Interstate 68’s west lanes between Finzel and Grantsville, but roads in about every local county were eventually affected by fast-deteriorating conditions.
“For everyone calling about the roads. Please, if you do not need to travel stay in. Mount Storm is a mess. There are multiple cars and tractor and trailers stuck,” the Grant County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post around noon Monday.
Similar requests were made by authorities throughout the region.
Snow emergency plans were activated in Garrett and Allegany counties — at 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively — meaning snow tires or chains are required on vehicles and parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes.
About 4:45 p.m., a tractor-trailer traveling east on the interstate reportedly hauling forklifts rolled on its side near the Finzel weigh station. The truck was on the shoulder of the highway, and no lanes were blocked.
In addition to Interstate 68, difficult travel was reported in Allegany County on U.S. Route 40 near Frostburg, state Route 36, West Virginia Route 46 near Fountain and U.S. Route 50 in Hampshire County, among many others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.