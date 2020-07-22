KEYSER, W.Va. — A survey of Mineral County parents shows a desire for schools to reopen with both in-person and virtual school programs, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said.
The survey called for consideration of several options. “Half of the parents said they preferred in-person school reopening,” Ravenscroft told Board of Education members during a Tuesday meeting.
Another 26 percent wanted a virtual (online learning) option and 25 percent responded that they were unsure.
Ravenscroft told board members that the online survey resulted in 1,700 responses, which represents three-quarters of the county’s student population.
Thirty-one percent of respondents prefer students attend classes five days a week in person. Twenty-six percent favor four in-person days and one virtual day, while 44 percent favor two days of in-person learning and three days of online schoolwork.
In terms of the virtual options, the superintendent said that 33 percent indicated yes, 33 percent indicated no and 34 percent responded “don’t know.”
Ravenscroft said that while a complete plan is not yet available, the information will be helpful as school officials continue to formulate a reopening plan.
“We will be ready to be full virtual, if necessary,” he said.
The first day of school is Sept. 8, after Gov. Jim Justice pushed back the start statewide last week.
“That will allow us to be really creative,” Ravenscroft said.
The school calendar for 2020-21 is also being considered for various changes, which will include “out of school” staff days being conducted during Thanksgiving week. “There will be no spring break,” Ravenscroft said, noting that time could be used to make up snow days if needed or used as virtual learning days.
