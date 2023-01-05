KEYSER, W.Va. — When it comes to setting the Mineral County Schools calendar for the 2023-2024 year, staff, parents and students all seem to prefer keeping the schedule largely unchanged, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft told Board of Education members Tuesday.
No one attended a scheduled public hearing on the calendar options, but Ravenscroft presented the annual survey results to the board.
This year’s survey had roughly 1,000 respondents, said Ravenscroft, including 83 students, 486 parents, 399 employees and 66 community members.
Asked what they think of the current calendar, Ravenscroft said 677 respondents “really liked it,” 321 thought it OK and 66 disapproved. Similarly, 662 of those who replied favored beginning Aug. 14 and 663 approved of changing the semesters to coincide with winter break.
Almost 900 favored a full week off for Thanksgiving, and roughly 800 for spring break.
“Basically, they liked the calendar we have now,” Ravenscroft said. “It seems to work.”
The board meets next on Jan. 17.
