CUMBERLAND — For homeless children across the country, the pandemic halted routines that included a safe place to go during the day, and nights often spent couch-surfing at a friend’s place.
Schools were closed, and families often felt forced to live in isolation with only direct relatives.
Those disruptions further obstructed organizations that work with school systems and other agencies to find and help homeless children.
Although schools have reopened and quarantines have lifted, thousands of kids and young adults across Maryland are unsure where they will sleep each night.
“They’re likened to a hidden population,” Carrie Gould-Kabler, program manager and director of Youth REACH MD, The Institute for Innovation & Implementation, School of Social Work, University of Maryland Baltimore, said.
Maryland's Youth REACH, which stands for Reach Out, Engage, Assist and Count to end Homelessness, is launching its fourth survey and census of people younger than 25 years old who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability across the state.
According to UMB, the survey helps identify the number of youth experiencing homelessness and seeks to understand their experiences and support services they need.
State and local agencies and service providers use the survey information to develop and improve policies, services and interventions to better meet the needs of young people, and focus resources on ending and preventing youth homelessness in Maryland.
Homelessness exists for a variety of reasons including lack of safe and affordable housing, poverty and structural racism.
Additionally, youth may experience homelessness after leaving an abusive or dangerous living situation, the incarceration or disability of a caregiver, or being rejected by family for their gender identity or sexual orientation.
Some youth, including those who have been involved in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems, are particularly vulnerable to experiencing homelessness.
How it works
“Youth REACH MD is a partnership of community organizations in each participating region of the state that elevates the voices of youth experiencing housing instability,” Michelle Zabel, associate dean and executive director of The Institute for Innovation and Implementation, said via press release.
The Institute, part of the University of Maryland School of Social Work, is committed to building research-based, innovative, sustainable and transformative youth-and family-serving systems and services, and to develop the capacity of the workforce within these systems.
“We need youth to know that their voices count because the most effective solutions for the challenges they face are the ones they help to create and implement,” Zabel said.
Youth REACH MD is an ongoing effort, funded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development with support of the Maryland General Assembly and coordinated by The Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland School of Social Work.
A steering committee, with representation from all participating jurisdictions, guides the administration of the survey across the state. Within participating jurisdictions, community groups work closely with youth ambassadors to develop outreach methods to effectively identify youth.
“Youth REACH MD is gathering data across the state in order to develop solutions that can meet the needs of youth wherever they are in Maryland,” Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt said via the release. “These critical insights help our agency and our partners to develop effective strategies to prevent and end homelessness among youth and young adults.”
Youth REACH MD was one of the country’s first statewide surveys of homelessness among children and young adults and in 2015 undertook Maryland’s initial count, which identified almost 1,000 people in six participating jurisdictions.
After completion of the 2022 Youth REACH, the Institute and DHCD will issue a report with findings and recommendations to address youth homelessness in Maryland.
Local organizations participate
With each successive count, more jurisdictions across Maryland have participated, and strategies employed to accurately identify and survey youth have been refined.
This will be the first year to participate in the program for counties including Allegany and Garrett.
Allegany’s count started Monday and will run through April 17.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Human Resources Development Commission of Allegany County, 125 Virginia Ave. in Cumberland, will host a youth reach count community event with boxed lunches, raffles and other giveaways.
Local organizations will be on site to provide information on services they provide.
Additional local REACH events will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Hope Station, 632 N. Centre St. in Cumberland; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Union Rescue Mission, 16 Gulf Memorial Drive in Cumberland; 1 to 3 p.m. April 12 at Westernport Senior Citizen Center, 33 Main St. in Westernport; and 1 to 3 p.m. April 13 at Frostburg Library, 65 E. Main St. in Frostburg.
In Garrett County, the count will be held April 17-30 at Garrett County Community Action, the Dove Center, and Garrett County Schools.
Surveys can also be completed online at https://bit.ly/youthreachmd.
‘Critical public resources’
The findings of Youth REACH MD have been consistent with other initiatives and studies. Youth experiencing homelessness often attend school, earn income and are resilient and resourceful, finding places to sleep by staying with friends, family or acquaintances on a short-term basis and moving from place to place.
However, many of the youth identified through the Youth REACH MD count do not access traditional homeless services, making it challenging to identify and accurately assess the number, characteristics and needs of youth experiencing homelessness.
"In my work with young people over the past decade as a legislator, I have learned how important it is to put our youth at the center of the conversation and give them a voice, and that's what Youth REACH MD does,” Sen. Mary Washington, representing the 43rd District in Baltimore City, said via the release. “Their leadership on youth issues ensures critical public resources, programs, and policies for ending homelessness are coordinated across the state to best support those who need them most.”
Washington has long been a vocal advocate for youth experiencing homelessness as the co-chair for the Joint Committee on Ending Homelessness and the Joint Committee for Children Youth and Families.
She was also lead sponsor of the bill that created and funded the Youth REACH MD count.
Rural area challenges
Allegany County Public Schools has a protocol in place for students identified as homeless during the school year, or when enrolling into the school system, ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said.
Those students receive assistance from ACPS in following the McKinney-Vento Act, which provides rights and services to children and youth experiencing homelessness.
ACPS shares with the state education department information regarding homeless students.
But a lack of resources, including public transportation, in rural areas like Allegany and Garrett counties adds to challenges for organizations to find homeless children and young adults, Gould-Kabler said.
“What we’re seeing already … is a dramatic undercount,” she said of survey results collected in jurisdictions that already performed their count.
Susan Malone, director of the HRDC's Department of Housing and Community Resources in Allegany County, said the greatest challenge for the local count will be to reach children and young adults whose housing is unstable.
"Often these individuals do not consider themselves as experiencing housing instability since they have a place to sleep and are therefore potentially missing out on assistance and resources," she said via email. "We need to rely on not just the youth to hear about and take the survey, but those who may be providing them a place to stay or providing them services to get the word out and to reach those in need."
April Sisler, director of service coordination and asset development for Garrett County Community Action Committee, said known homeless youth are usually couch surfing because of “the brutally cold and snowy winters” in the state’s westernmost jurisdiction.
On Sunday, more than two weeks after the onset of spring, snow fell on Garrett County where temperatures dropped to 9 degrees.
“Currently, we don’t do outreach here in the winter unless we have a reported encampment,” she said via email. “It is honestly too cold here to be living outside in the winter.”
When the committee gets reports of encampments or an individual living outside, they check on and try to help the people involved.
Sisler said her organization stays in close contact with the Dove Center shelter, local school system, health department and Social Services “to ensure that we are in the loop with all homeless in the area.”
Learn more at youthreachmd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.