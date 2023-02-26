CUMBERLAND — Tifani Fisher had tears in her eyes while she described “a little tiny house with a little tiny lady” and the role model who taught her to pursue her dreams despite racial barriers.
Fisher was referring to Susan M. Jones, 80, who received the top honor at the Allegany County NAACP 7007 Annual Voice of Freedom Awards ceremony Saturday night.
The event was held in the multi-purpose building at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
“When I was little she lived down the street,” Fisher, president of the NAACP Allegany County Branch, said of Jones. “She is just a fixture in my life and the community.”
‘Get your kids involved’Jones upon accepting her award said it’s important for Black parents and grandparents to teach their children to be civic minded.
“Get your kids involved here in Allegany County,” she said.
According to information written by local historian and author Albert Feldstein and published on Western Maryland’s Historical Library website, Jones, a Democrat, “is the first African-American, man or woman, to be elected to Allegany County-wide office.”
In 1990, she was elected as an Allegany County Orphan’s Court judge and served in that capacity from 1991 to 1995.
Born and raised in Cumberland, Jones lived on Carroll Street on the city’s west side.
“This was a predominantly white area,” Feldstein wrote. “She recalls playing with the white children of the neighborhood and never having a problem with racial discrimination.”
In a 2020 Cumberland Times-News article, Jones said she has never missed an opportunity to vote in an election.
Voice of Freedom AwardsOther awardees included William Peck — Community Outreach and Engagement; Mike Harris — Business; James Wormack — Mentorship; and Ron Lytle — Historic Preservation.
Dana Tinnen — Political Action honoree, talked of “so many people” who are falsely accused of crimes and said “all our voices together” will advance opportunities and communities.
Krisi Jackson — Education award winner, said “it’s always about the kids,” and children “learn the most” from adults in the community.
Also honored during a celebration of sister NAACP organizations in neighboring areas were Washington County Pastor Les McIntosh and Lady Donita McIntosh, and Haeli Gustafson of Garrett County.
Fisher said all of the honorees “have given back to our community.”
She talked of the two octogenarian award recipients who “made history” and deserve recognition.
“That’s why I get emotional,” Fisher said.
She also thanked members of the NAACP 7007 2023 executive board for their work.
“There’s so much beauty in these mountains,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of unity and community here.”
Alice Darr Arts ScholarshipThe 2023 NAACP 7007 Alice Darr Arts Scholarship was also highlighted at the awards ceremony.
A globally renowned jazz vocalist and pianist, Darr was born in Cumberland in 1930, grew up on Pine Avenue and attended the Carver School, according to Western Maryland’s Historical Library.
“Alice not only sang, but at a very young age learned how to play the piano and snare drums,” it states. “She first gained experience playing at the former Cadillac Cocktail Lounge in downtown Cumberland, and soon afterwards received a call from an agent out of Pittsburgh which resulted in a nation-wide tour.”
Darr later performed around the world.
The scholarship will include three $1,000 awards.
Allegany County high school students that graduate in 2023 or 2024 with a passion for the arts are eligible.
The scholarship application process opens Monday and closes June 1. Donate, or learn more at givebutter.com/7hOmfw/evehassan.
Voices at the eventJeremy Einsweiler, Scott Rieker and Rev. John Reardon — priest in charge of Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church in Cumberland, were at the event to support NAACP 7007.
“We’ve collaborated with them for a long time,” Reardon said.
“It’s important work and we’re proud to be part of it,” Rieker said.
Lianne Cofield of Cumberland said NAACP 7007 gets to know people, encourages them to socialize and get involved in educational and local events, including voting in elections.
“It’s important,” she said.
Allegany High School students Zyair Nichols and Paris Hendricks, both 15, are part of the local NAACP high school chapter.
“It’s a family ... to help others,” Nichols said of the organization.
“We’re part of the community so we want to give back,” Hendricks said.
