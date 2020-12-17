CUMBERLAND — Quick response of Cumberland Police to an attempted entry of a garage early Thursday led to the arrest of the suspect who broke into nearly a dozen vehicles on the West Side.
Calman Dennis McKenzie 25, of Cumberland, was arrested as he was walking on Fayette Street and was in possession of allegedly stolen items removed from 11 vehicles on Schley and adjoining streets, according to Cumberland Police.
McKenzie was charged with 11 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted fourth-degree burglary and theft less than $1,500 before he was booked into the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police urge anyone who has found their vehicle entered and items removed to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600. As a precaution, police recommend to keep vehicles locked and keep valuables out of sight and preferably out of vehicles.
