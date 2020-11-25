CUMBERLAND — Fast police response and witness information to a reported purse-snatching incident Tuesday night on Virginia Avenue led to the arrest of a Cumberland man, Cumberland Police said.
Officers responding to the 7:50 p.m. incident learned that the suspect, Bruce Lee Ruth III, ran from the scene in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue to the 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
Upon arrival there, officers encountered a witness who pointed out Ruth, who then allegedly ran and ignored police orders to stop.
Officers were able to quickly apprehend Ruth despite his efforts to resist being taken into custody, police said.
Ruth, 20, was charged with robbery, assault, theft up to $1,500, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He was jailed without bond early Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center after appearing before a district court commissioner.
Police said Ruth allegedly ran up to the victim from behind, pulled her to the ground and then grabbed her purse before running away.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment, police said.
