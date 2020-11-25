MIDDLETOWN [mdash] Lloyd Edward Ritchie, 85, Middletown, died Nov. 18, 2020, from a stroke. Lloyd was born, in Cumberland, on Nov. 23, 1934, to Roy and Eva Ritchie and was the oldest of 12 children. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy "Sonny" and his wife, Jane, Robert, …