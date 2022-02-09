CUMBERLAND — A suspect was arrested when Maryland State Police and Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an alarm in Westernport just after sunrise Wednesday.
Police responding to the 7:30 a.m. alarm at an unspecified location in Westernport made the arrest upon locating the suspect, who reportedly matched a description provided to police by a witness who reportedly observed the suspect fleeing the scene.
Gary R. Trenter II, 34, of Westernport was apprehended without incident when he was located in the yard of a property near the location of the alleged burglary.
Following arrest processing on burglary and theft charges, Trenter remained in custody Wednesday pending bail review by a district court judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.