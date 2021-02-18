CUMBERLAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for the late night Tuesday strong-armed robbery at the Pit N Go convenience store on Frederick Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Police are seeking Jordan Marshall Shook, 34, who allegedly reached into the cash register, grabbed money and ran from the store located in the 300 block of Frederick Street.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information on Shook's whereabouts is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
The warrant reportedly contains charges of theft and obstructing and hindering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.