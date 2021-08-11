CUMBERLAND, Md. — Two Cumberland Police officers and a district court bailiff were hurt Tuesday morning when a man allegedly attacked them after being informed there was a warrant for his arrest.
The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. at the Division of Parole and Probation inside the Allegany County District Court building on South Liberty Street, police said.
One of the officers and the bailiff were treated in the UPMC Western Maryland emergency room and a second police officer was treated for injuries at a local urgent care facility, Cumberland Police said.
According to police, Jerry Lee Brown, 42, of Cumberland, reportedly became upset when he was told that he was being taken into custody on an active warrant stemming from an Aug. 2 assault case.
Police said Brown disputed the facts of the warrant, became argumentative and began disturbing other offices within the parole and probation department.
As an officer attempted to take Brown into custody, Brown allegedly hit the officer in the head and face, breaking the officer’s eyeglasses. A district court bailiff who arrived to assist the officer was briefly knocked unconscious after being struck several times by Brown. A Taser utilized by the officer failed to stop Brown, who was taken into custody by assisting Cumberland Police officers.
Police said a parole and probation officer was also assaulted but did not require medical treatment.
A second city officer was injured as Brown was removed from the court building, police said.
Brown was charged with second-degree assault resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer, three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct and destruction of property.
Police said he was originally wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident Aug. 2 at a city residence where he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
A warrant obtained in that incident reportedly charged Brown with first- and second-degree assault.
Brown was jailed without bond following an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
A bail review hearing was set for today.
