MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Grant County man was killed and a deputy sheriff injured Friday in a "shooting incident," according to West Virginia State Police.
The suspect, Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville, was killed during the incident, according to a news release issued by Sgt. W.M. Roden, Moorefield/Petersburg detachment commander.
The deputy from the Grant County Sheriff's Department, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Friday.
WHSV of Harrisonburg, Virginia, reported the deputy was shot in the arm and the incident happened on U.S. Route 220 near Justamere Road at the Hardy and Hampshire county line.
"Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time," according to the release.
