KEYSER, W.Va. — A man was shot by a Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday evening after he allegedly pulled a gun as authorities were attempting to detain him.
Logan Adam Bowman was shot once in the hip and flown by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to UPMC Western Maryland, according to a news release issued Saturday by the sheriff's office.
Bowman's age and place of residence were not released and his condition was unknown Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened about 7 p.m. as deputies were patrolling Keyser's West End near the end of Vernon Street.
Deputies said after contacting one person on CSX property and advising him to leave the area they contacted Bowman, checked his identification and found he had outstanding warrants in Grant County.
"Upon attempting to detain Bowman, he produced a handgun from his pocket at point blank range and aimed at the deputy who was attempting to take him into custody," read the release. "The deputy was able to physically deflect the handgun and all deputies took cover as Bowman continued to aim the pistol in their direction."
Bowman was charged with three counts of attempted murder. Police said his loaded handgun was recovered.
The deputies were uninjured.
West Virginia State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
