FLINTSTONE — No injuries were reported when a male suspect attempted to rob the VanMeter's Grocery on National Pike Tuesday, according to Maryland State Police.
The suspect brandished a handgun, demanded cash and then attempted to pry open the cash register when a female employee failed to open the device, police said.
The suspect then ran from the store. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a white mask when the incident took place at 11:38 a.m., police said.
After running from the business, the suspect was observed entering a silver or gray sedan. The vehicle drove past the store and was last seen traveling southbound on Murley's Branch Road, police said.
The investigation included assistance of state police forensic sciences division personnel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 301-729-2101 or Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300 or at http://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com/. Callers to Crime Solvers do not have to give their name and tips remain anonymous. Rewards of up to $1,500 in cash are offered.
