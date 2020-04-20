Suspect sought in ATV theft

CUMBERLAND — Police continue to investigate the theft of an all-terrain vehicle that was found wrecked and abandoned in a wooded area of the East Side early Saturday evening.
Cumberland Police were called to the area of Pine Avenue and Winmer Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officers later determined the owner of the four-wheeler who had earlier reported it as stolen.
Police continue to attempt to identify the operator of the vehicle.
Anyone with information may contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or Allegany-Mineral Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.
