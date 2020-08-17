Suspect sought in Center City Parking Garage vandalism

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who caused damage to the Center City Parking Garage on South George Street.
The damage occurred sometime late Aug. 13 or early Aug. 14. Police said the parking garage has been a target of vandals in recent weeks.
Individuals located in the parking garage not there for official business or to park are considered trespassing and are subject to arrest, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-777-1600 with any information. Callers may remain anonymous.
