Suspect sought in Hardy County business burglaries

BAKER, W.Va. — Police continue to investigate burglaries of the Capon Valley Bank and the Corner Mart that took place early Sunday when the suspect used a brick to smash windows and doors at both locations.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a brown face mask and a light-colored bandana when the crimes took place between 4 and 5 a.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office.
Police said the suspect may be operating a light-colored vehicle, possibly a white SUV or car, that may have been observed on Route 259 at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
Video surveillance from the victim businesses is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.
Anyone with information may contact David Maher, the sheriff's office public information officer, at 304-530-0221.
