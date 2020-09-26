Suspect sought in Knox Street assault

Maxwell Ray Redman

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are searching for a city man who allegedly sent a victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in an alleged assault on Knox Street Friday.

Maxwell Ray Redman, 58, is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and long graying hair.

Police said a warrant has been issued in district court for Redman's arrest.

Anyone with information on Redman’s whereabouts should contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600. Callers can also provide anonymous information to Allegany-Mineral Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.

