MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Police throughout the region Monday were attempting to locate a Moorefield man who allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend during a domestic altercation late Sunday.
Joseph Ograbisz, 30, reportedly fled the scene of the 10:30 p.m. incident prior to the arrival of police, according to the Moorefield Police Department.
The victim was reportedly in stable condition Monday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was transferred there following initial treatment at Grant Memorial Hospital.
She was found in the driveway of an apartment complex at 100 Cedar St. following a 911 call to the Hardy County 911 Center, police said.
Police said Ograbisz is a white man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He is believed to be driving a stolen, green 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.
West Virginia State Police and deputies from Grant and Hardy counties also responded to the scene.
