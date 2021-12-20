CUMBERLAND — A male suspect is being sought after he kicked in a rear door of a Shades Lane residence Sunday, stole some items and then fled when he apparently became aware that the dwelling was occupied, Cumberland Police said.
The suspect was reportedly seen leaving the area of the 1100 block of Shades Lane in a black Chevrolet Cobalt with red and black wheels after he ran from the residence when the occupants were awakened by the sound of footsteps.
The suspect vehicle was not located during the investigation where damage to a rear door of the property was discovered, police said.
Personal items were reportedly stolen from the residence before the suspect fled, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.