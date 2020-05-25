Suspects sought in Bedford Street home invasion

CUMBERLAND — A Prince George's County woman is in custody and police are seeking three men who allegedly forcibly entered a Bedford Street home Sunday and assaulted residents.
Cumberland Police responded to the home located in the 100 block after receiving several 911 hang-up calls. The victims told police they awoke to find the suspects destroying items in the house before they were assaulted.
After obtaining a description of the four suspects, police located and arrested 20-year-old Allusion Ta’Channel Williams of District Heights on Baltimore Street.
Williams was charged with five counts of assault, third-degree burglary and home invasion. She was being held without bond Monday in the Allegany County Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the additional suspects should contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.
