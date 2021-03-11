FROSTBURG — Three suspects were being sought following an armed home invasion of a residence on Maple Street early Thursday where at least one of the victims was assaulted, Frostburg Police said.
“It is believed the location was specifically targeted and it was not a random home invasion incident,” said Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello.
It was shortly after 2 a.m. when police were notified of the incident by a person who was able to flee the residence. Other victims were believed to have been held at gunpoint.
The suspects reportedly fled before the arrival of Frostburg Police.
The victims told police two of the suspects were armed with handguns when they forced entry and demanded money.
Police said one of the victims was struck several times by one suspect. The suspects reportedly fled the property with a small amount of marijuana and cell phones.
The beating victim apparently did not require medical treatment at the scene, police said.
One suspect was described as a heavy-set white man wearing a green mask, dark-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
The other two were described by the victims as black men of athletic build and wearing masks, dark-colored sweatshirts and dark pants.
Frostburg Police were assisted in the investigation by Frostburg State University Police and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
The C3I Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Frostburg Police at 301-689-3000. Anonymous tips may be made the Allegany County Crime Solvers at 722-4300.
