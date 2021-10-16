CUMBERLAND — A city man was ordered held without bond following his arrest Friday after Cumberland Police found suspected methamphetamine and cocaine in his vehicle on Bellevue Street.
John Michael Steven Wright, 37, remained jailed Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center on two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute and three counts of CDS possession not marijuana, police said.
The arrest occurred after police were called to Bellevue Street about 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. A search of Wright's vehicle revealed the suspected drugs.
