CUMBERLAND — A California man was arrested Tuesday when Cumberland Police located a reported suspicious vehicle in the South End area.
Jeffery Young, 36, of San Bernadino, was issued a citation for possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and driving while under the influence in addition to related offenses, police said.
The arrest took place when officers responding to a suspicious vehicle call on Elder Street located the vehicle and driver in the nearby area of Humbird Street.
Police found drug paraphernalia at the time of the investigation.
Young is awaiting trial after being released upon issuance of citations for the alleged offenses.
