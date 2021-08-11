FROSTBURG — A Cumberland woman was seriously injured early Wednesday when her SUV struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 68 in the Frostburg area.
“The battery of the SUV became lodged in the rear wheels of the rig upon impact,” said Matt McMorran, chief of the Frostburg Fire Department. “The driver was apparently distracted by some means."
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. between the state Route 36 exit and the Clarysville bridge.
McMorran and fellow firefighters had just completed response to a report of a tree down in the Vale Summit area when the alert was sounded by the Allegany County 911 Center.
Frostburg and Shaft volunteer firefighters extricated the driver, who was identified by Maryland State Police as a 23-year-old but not named, from the Toyota 4Runner after removing three doors and the windshield. She was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with injuries McMorran described as not life-threatening.
“It took 11 minutes to complete the extrication,” McMorran said, adding the truck traveled another 200 feet after being struck.
“The rig driver was not injured, but the impact of the crash was so hard it knocked his headset off of him,” McMorran said.
The interstate's eastbound lanes were closed for about a half-hour.
State Highway Administration personnel and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services units also responded to the accident.
It was unclear if the SUV driver faced charges.
