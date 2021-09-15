OAKLAND — Fire in a Swanton residence Tuesday evening was doused by a neighbor who responded to smoke alarms that activated inside the unoccupied property, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The incident at 111 High View Road occurred just after 6 p.m., prompting response by a next-door neighbor who also saw smoke rising from the single-story wood frame structure.
The neighbor, who was not identified by officials, entered the property and doused the fire that he located in the floor of a master bedroom, according to the fire marshal's office.
Damage to the property, owned by Michael Avona, was estimated at $500.
Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with 10 volunteer firefighters.
