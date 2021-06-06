SWANTON — As officials in Maryland search for a new official state song, Swanton native and songwriter Irvin Lynn Beckman offers his original composition.
Beckman’s song, titled “My Homeland is Maryland,” was written, copyrighted and commercially published in 1997 by Folkstone Music Publishing Co., a BMI affiliate publisher that was founded by Beckman.
The song has circled the globe via physical recordings and by downloads and streams by most of the major music retail outlets, including Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, CD Baby, Spotify and Napster. It was featured on a CD issued in 2017 by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and is part of Beckman’s music display in the Garrett County Historical Society Museum.
The song was included in his “Heart, Heaven and Home” CD that was released on the Major Record label in 1997.
The Maryland General Assembly voted during the 2021 legislative session to abandon the once-official Maryland state song titled “Maryland, My Maryland” because its lyrics were deemed inappropriate.
The search for a new Maryland anthem is said to include such state themes as its historic attributes; beauty and natural resources; diversity; geography; and stature.
“I believe my song represents Maryland in all of its foremost attributes,” Beckman said. “‘My Homeland is Maryland’ speaks of its ocean boundary to the east and its mountain altitude to the west. It also speaks of the valley lands; the seasons of the year; the wildlife; the Potomac River; the Chesapeake Bay; the ‘homey’ atmosphere of the state; its beauty; its history; its geography along the Mason-Dixon Line; and its stature. All of that is difficult to include in a three-minute, five-verse song, but my song does that. Further, it is singable and has a timeless melody, I think.”
To hear the song on YouTube, search for “Lynn Beckman, My Homeland is Maryland.” It can also be heard at www.lynnbeckman.com.
Beckman has recorded around 200 tracks and a dozen CD albums and has written songs recorded by other artists.
