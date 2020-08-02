JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Garrett County man died Saturday from a blood infection he developed due to an altercation with a neighbor — and the Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.
Stephen Savage, 63, of Swanton got into a fight with another man on his property Thursday, resulting in Savage sustaining blunt force injuries, Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Savage, who lost a high volume of blood, was flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment but died in the intensive care unit at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, Lees said.
Lees said an autopsy at ForensicDX in Windber showed Savage died of sepsis — a blood infection that was the result of the assault.
Lees said he could not provide details on the altercation aside from noting that only two people were involved. He declined comment when asked if a weapon or object was used during the incident, saying he did not want to hamper the investigation.
Maryland State Police and the State's Attorney's Office in Garrett County were investigating the matter Sunday and the case was still in the earliest phases, he added.
Because Savage died in Cambria County, Lees was responsible for determining the cause and manner of death.
It's up to prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, he added.
"My office is working with Maryland State Police to assist them in the investigation," Lees said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.