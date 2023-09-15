OAKLAND — A Garrett County woman was indicted this week on charges related to the death of a vulnerable adult, Garrett County State’s Attorney Christian Mash said.
Rebecca Lee Smith, 42, of Swanton, faces charges including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and first- and second-degree neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Smith was arrested in July after the elderly woman was found living in unsanitary conditions at a home on Lower White Oak Road, the county sheriff’s office said in a release at the time of her arrest.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Smith was being held Friday without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.