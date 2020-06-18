'Take a book, share a book' in Keyser's Burnside Park

KEYSER, W.Va. — There’s a small house on a post in the park on Water Street. It looks like a fancy bird house, but when you open the see-through doors along the one side, you find a collection of books.
“Take a book, share a book,” reads the sign.
The “Little Free Library,” painted West Virginia blue and gold and embellished with some illustrated sayings, was placed in the Burnside Park by Makenna Staggers as her 2019 senior project for Keyser High School in honor of her grandmother, Marion Ravenscroft Miller, who loved to read.
“We would see these when we went to the beach on Oak Island (North Carolina) during the summer. There were three of them in the area,” Staggers said.
Staggers and her grandmother got online and looked up the Little Free Library program, where people can order kits or find instructions for making little libraries in their own communities. Her grandfather helped build the little library house. Local residents donated books to get started.
“They’re all over America,” Staggers said. “We thought it would be nice to have one in Keyser. It’s a good way to encourage people to read.”
“I heard about it on the radio, Mountain Streams from Potomac State,” said Pam Rose, a Keyser resident who uses the little library on a regular basis.
“I think the little library is really fun and I like how you never know what kinds of books you’re going to get there,” said Keyser youth Ezekiel Barrett.
Staggers has tried to maintain the little library in the park while she’s been attending Potomac State College. She hopes to enlist family members to keep tabs on it when she goes off to West Virginia University in the fall.
