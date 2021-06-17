CUMBERLAND — A hazardous materials incident team responded to westbound Interstate 68 in the Baltimore Pike area just before 6 a.m. Thursday after a small leak was discovered in a tanker truck transporting a flammable substance, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The tanker carrying a load of methylisobutylketone was stopped on an on ramp of the interstate after the driver had pulled over to check a broken air line.
Less than five gallons of the substance leaked following the 5:45 a.m. incident and there were no injuries.
Traffic through the area was unaffected, according to a DES official who said another tanker was being awaited for off-loading of the chemical cargo.
Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department and Maryland State Police were among units dispatched to the scene by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.