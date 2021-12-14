Tractor-trailer rolls on Ali Ghan Road

A towing crew prepares to move a tractor-trailer that rolled onto its side on Ali Ghan Road after exiting Interstate 68 east of Cumberland on Monday morning. One person was injured and no other vehicles involved in the 10:20 a.m. accident. Maryland State Police was reportedly working to determine if the vehicle’s brakes failed. Ali Ghan Road and exit 46 from Interstate 68 east were closed for several hours.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

CUMBERLAND, Md. — At least one person was injured when a tanker truck traveled out of control and overturned onto its side late Monday morning on Ali Ghan Road just off Interstate 68 in the Baltimore Pike area.

Bedford  Road Volunteer Fire Department‚ Allegany County Fire Police and allied first-responder units were dispatched to the scene at 10:18 a.m., by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicated the Allegany County Hazard Incident Response Team also responded to the incident.

