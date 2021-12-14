CUMBERLAND, Md. — At least one person was injured when a tanker truck traveled out of control and overturned onto its side late Monday morning on Ali Ghan Road just off Interstate 68 in the Baltimore Pike area.
Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department‚ Allegany County Fire Police and allied first-responder units were dispatched to the scene at 10:18 a.m., by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Preliminary reports from the scene indicated the Allegany County Hazard Incident Response Team also responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.