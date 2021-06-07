CUMBERLAND — Surveillance footage is being sought in the investigation of a hit-and-run accident early Sunday involving a tanker truck that struck a utility pole and the sidewalk at Front Street, according to Cumberland Police.
An eyewitness made the complaint to police concerning the incident that caused "significant damage," police said.
Callers may remain anonymous and information may be provided by calling 301-777-1600.
The vehicle was described as a silver tanker pulled by a white truck. The rig was reportedly last seen traveling southbound on Queen City Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.