FROSTBURG, Md. — A task force on economic development agreed Thursday to drop a recommendation for creating a process for pursuing development at Rocky Gap State Park.
The decision by the 11-member Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland seemed to placate a group of concerned citizens who fear that Rocky Gap could be on its way to commercial development.
The meeting on the future of Rocky Gap, and other state-owned land in Western Maryland, was held at Frostburg State University with about 20 concerned citizens on hand to hear from the task force.
Sen. George Edwards began by repeating an announcement he made at the task force's November meeting, "I thought we clarified this, Rocky Gap will not be shutdown and Rocky Gap will not be privatized and basically nothing is going to change there."
Edwards admitted that the word "privatization" should never have been included in the initial draft recommendation made after the group's October meeting. The initial recommendations also included, “the state will work with each county in the region to identify key parcels of land that counties can use for critical business development projects.”
After hearing of the initial recommendation, numerous citizens formed a group called "Save The Gap," fearing that the park would be opened up for development at the detriment to public users.
Task force officials said their intent was never to allow private businesses to simply, "do what they want." Edwards said, "There will not be any privatization and I'll repeat, there is not going to be any shutting down of anything."
Thursday was the final meeting of the task force, which has been studying economic development in the region for nearly two years.
Rick Bartlett of Cumberland, who said he lives within near Rocky Gap and uses it frequently, asked if the recommendation involving Rocky Gap were necessary. The Maryland Department of the Environment already had a process in place for companies wanting to win contracts for things like concessions, cabin renting or boat dock operations.
Andrew Sargent, a Task Force member, suggested that all language pertaining to the pursuit of creating a formal process for prospective development be stricken from the report.
The Task Force members agreed that the language should be stricken. The meeting, which began in a heated fashion, calmed after the Task Force agreed to remove the recommendation in its entirety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.