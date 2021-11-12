CUMBERLAND — Members of a task force studying future potential uses of limited portions of Rocky Gap State Park said Friday the park will not be sold or closed to the public in favor of private developers.
A meeting of the 11-member Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland was held Friday at Frostburg State University. Numerous members of the public attended in person and through a video conference call.
Following recommendations made by the task force after an Oct. 6 meeting, numerous people have raised concerns about the park’s future. Citizens were concerned by language in the recommendations referencing privatization and the possible moving of certain attractions currently used by the public. A group called Save Rocky Gap was formed.
Members of the task force said Friday that their suggestions have been distorted.
“What I want to get on the record is our intent here,” said Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and a task force member. “We certainly want to have more conversation, but the intent is to enhance things. It’s just not handing off land to the private sector to do what they want.”
“No one is going to close Rocky Gap down,” said Sen. George Edwards (R-Garrett, Allegany, Washington), a task force member. “You would be able to do everything you are doing there now, which is a fact. You will be able to swim, fish or whatever. It might be a different location in the park but it will still be there.
“Keep in mind 3,000 acres of Rocky Gap is wild lands. You can’t do anything on wild lands. You can’t use it for other recreational activities if you wanted to.”
Al Delia, Frostburg State’s vice president of regional development and engagement, and a task force member, said the Maryland Department of Natural Resources already possesses the authority to discuss land uses with private entities.
The issue of the possible development of land at Rocky Gap first surfaced in 2019. Great Wolfe Lodge representatives expressed a brief interest in Rocky Gap for a possible water park. However, there was no legal mechanism to enter in discussion and the representatives moved on and are planning to build a facility in Cecil County.
Since then, local lawmakers have worked to allow negotiations of this type to be entered into so deals for Rocky Gap could at least be discussed.
The land most likely to be developed would be the 35-acre parcel adjacent to Rocky Gap Casino Resort where the bathhouse, concessions and beach are currently situated.
“There are plenty of other acres available,” said Dawn Frigge of Cumberland. “Don’t take our twin beaches, don’t take bathhouses and showers, don’t take our picnic area.”
Task force members ultimately voted to change the wording from the Oct. 6 meeting.
Edwards recommended that Rocky Gap State Park’s name be stricken from the language. The task force also voted to take the word “privatization” out of the report in favor of language that said “anyone pursuing a contract” for a business proposal should contact the Maryland DNR.
Edwards said the recommendation must reference all state-owned land and not mention any particular parks. He said each county may desire to pursue different paths.
“We are not mentioning any places,” said Edwards. “If someone contacts (a local representative) and they find a site and there is some interest, they can talk to the DNR about it.
“After all, you're dealing with three counties. One county might want to do some things that Allegany might not want to do. Each county is different. That’s why we are taking the names out of it. You have to make it as flexible as you can,” said Edwards.
All final task force language will still have to be drafted and should be prepared for public release by the group’s next meeting, which is scheduled Dec. 2 at FSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.