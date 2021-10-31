CUMBERLAND, Md. — A local task force has recommended portions of land at Rocky Gap State Park be made available to developers, raising the concerns of some citizens.
Members of the Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland recently issued recommendations after studying the region’s economy for over a year. One of the recommendations was the privatization of portions of the state park to create additional attractions in an effort to increase tourism and job opportunities.
Officials on the 11-member task force included Sen. George Edwards; Del. Jason Buckel; Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade; Al Delia, Frostburg State University vice president of regional development and engagement; Juli McCoy, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce director; Paul Frey, Washington County Chamber of Commerce president; Jim Hinebaugh, Garrett County Chamber of Commerce; Shelli McIntire, Hagerstown City Council; Jeff Cline, Washington County commissioner; Andrew Sargent, Maryland Department of Commerce; and Jack Schammel, assistant director of rural business innovation.
The task force issued 15 recommendations after its Oct. 6 meeting. However, according to the report, the recommendations “may be amended or deemed unnecessary for inclusion in the final report,” which is expected to be issued before the end of the year.
Task force recommendations TF-4 and TF-5 involve the privatization of public land, with TF-4 asking the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to consider partnerships with private companies.
TF-5 asks that Maryland allow counties to negotiate with potential developers. It states the Task Force recommends that “the state work with each county in the region to identify key parcels of land that counties can use for critical business development projects.”
Examples listed include land within Rocky Gap State Park that could be developed by private businesses that are intended to enhance the park’s offerings.
Some citizens are raising concerns about the recommendations. The Save Rocky Gap Facebook claims the intent of the task force is to utilize the park for development to the detriment of recreational activities like boating, swimming and fishing. A petition opposing the move on Change.org has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.
Dennis Tipton is the president of Volunteer Team Inc., the group that supplies volunteers at Rocky Gap. He has volunteered there since 1992.
“We are simply a group of concerned citizens who love Rocky Gap and who believe privatization is inappropriate and unnecessary,” he said Thursday. “We are working to contact local leaders and encourage task force members to rescind their formal recommendation to privatize.”
The issue of allowing the development of acreage at Rocky Gap first surfaced in 2019. A developer expressed in building a Great Wolfe Lodge, an indoor water park, adjacent to Rocky Gap Casino Resort However, according to officials, no mechanism even existed to allow Allegany County to open negotiations involving state-owned park land. Therefore, Allegany County was passed over for the multi-million dollar project, which would have created hundreds of jobs, according to Buckel (R-Allegany) at the time.
Since then, local lawmakers have worked to allow negotiations of this type to be entered into so a deal could potentially be struck.
Tipton opposes a water park. “Something like that would have a tremendous impact on the lake,” he said. “Their idea to move the swimming area ... we would lose so much and people would have less access to canoeing and kayaking and just generally enjoying the park for what its purpose is.
“It is a valuable resource for this area. I think they want it for economic development. There is already a snack bar there. We have over 600,000 visitors annually and its busy ... and weekends it is almost completely full every weekend. For businesses ... profits would become the focus and I don’t see it as valuable to the park.”
Task force members say that depiction of the effort is erroneous.
“Rocky Gap is not going to be shut down,” said Edwards. “Would it stop fishing, boating and swimming ... none whatsoever. It would still be open to the public but there would be private money being put in and they will still have to follow state DNR guidelines.”
Edwards gave the example of the construction of cabins.
“Cabins could be (run by) a private company but under the requirement of the DNR and still be open to the public,” said Edwards (R-Allegany, Garrett, Washington). “An agreement could be signed that the state would receive a portion of the proceeds, which could be used to maintain parks.”
According to Delia, it comes down to creating private-public partnerships. “Things such as zip lines, food concessions, things of that sort ... those things are private investments in a public state park for the benefit of the public. It is not anything nefarious.”
“There seems to be some miscommunication between what is being explored by the task force and what is being said online,” Shade said on Facebook. “There are no plans, nor have there ever been any discussions, to privatize Rocky Gap. It is and shall always remain a public Maryland State Park.”
The land most likely to be developed is the parcel adjacent to the casino where the bathhouse, concessions and beach are currently situated.
“There is a parcel of land that has the potential to be developed into a waterpark or resort-type complex,” Shade wrote. “This would be an economic boost to the region and would compliment Rocky Gap and our outdoor recreation. The site is 35 acres, is flat, and there is excess wastewater capacity. It would also require moving the public beaches to another location. I feel allowing development of these 35 acres would be a boost to our region.”
According to Edwards, a request for proposals could be issued by the Maryland DNR in the near future.
The next meeting of the task force will be Nov. 12.
To see the task force’s recommendations and obtain a link for the virtual meeting, visit the Maryland Department of Commerce’s website: commerce.maryland.gov/commerce/task-force-on-the-economic-future-of-western-maryland.
