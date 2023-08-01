CUMBERLAND — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and Maryland and West Virginia will offer tax-free periods to provide shoppers some relief.
West Virginia
West Virginia’s sales tax holiday will run Aug. 4-7 and items including clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment will be tax exempt, Gov. Jim Justice said.
The average customer will save at least 6% on qualifying purchases and up to 7% if the items are purchased in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax, according to Justice.
Items exempt from the state’s Sales and Use tax include:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less.
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less.
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less.
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less.
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Maryland
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, scheduled Aug. 13-19, will provide big savings for buyers and a much-needed boost for retailers, Comptroller Brooke Lierman said.
“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping,” she said. “The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly.
“In addition to saving money by shopping from August 13 to 19, Marylanders can also support our local economy by shopping at a local store,” Lierman said. “We’re excited to partner with the Maryland Retailers Association and its membership to spread the word about the benefits of shopping at local retailers and receiving those sales tax savings.”
During the week, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less — regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction — will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax-free.
For more information about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov.
