CUMBERLAND — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and both Maryland and West Virginia will offer tax-free periods to provide shoppers some relief.
West Virginia's sales tax holiday will run Friday through Monday and items including clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment will be tax exempt, Gov. Jim Justice said.
The average customer will save at least 6% on qualifying purchases and up to 7% if the items are purchased in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax, according to Justice.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from the state's Sales and Use tax:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less.
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less.
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less.
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less.
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, scheduled Aug. 14-20, will provide big savings for buyers and a much-needed boost for retailers, Comptroller Peter Franchot said.
“Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses,” Franchot said.
During the Maryland tax holiday, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less — regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction — will be exempt from the state's 6% sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free.
Visit the comptroller’s website, marylandtaxes.gov, for a list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and merchants. The comptroller’s social media pages will promote the special savings week, showcasing local retailers and encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the promotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.