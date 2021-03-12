BEDFORD, Pa. — A teacher at the Hope for Hyndman Charter School has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of one of his sixth grade students, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Robert Lewis Sines, 46, of Buffalo Mills, was arrested this week following an investigation by Trooper Cynthia Pace of the Bedford barrack into an allegation that Sines was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the student.
The investigation included review of email communications between Sines and the victim that were sexual in nature, police said.
Police allege Sines had inappropriately touched the victim.
The alleged offenses took place between Feb. 10 and March 7, police said.
Sines was charged with corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault, indecent sexual assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact of a minor.
He was arraigned and being held at the Bedford County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing March 24 at the Bedford County Courthouse.
Sines was a teacher at the Hyndman charter school for at least the last five years but he was no longer employed by the school as of Monday, according to a school official. The official declined to comment on the matter.
State police ask anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to contact Pace at the Bedford barrack, 814-623-6133.
