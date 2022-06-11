CUMBERLAND — As a student who became a teacher at the former Allegany High School, Brian White has a long history with the old building.
Work began May 3 to raze the former structure, which opened on Sedgwick Street to students in 1926 and remained in use until a new school opened on Haystack Mountain in 2018.
In the 1980s, White attended classes in the old building, where he started teaching in the 1990s.
“That building gave us a lot of love and nourishment,” he said. “But … we definitely needed a new facility.”
Today, White works in the new Allegany High School where he teaches a Historical Research Methods class that’s been working to document events that happened at the former school.
Their exhibit, “Allegany: The American High School Experience" will be on display at Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing St. in Cumberland, July 2 through 30.
The event will also include a "Fade to Blue" exhibit by local photographer Michael Hunter Thompson, a 1999 Allegany High School graduate.
“So many generations in this community went through that building,” White said.
The museum exhibit will feature the history of school from 1888 to present, and include a replica of the former high school’s Sedgwick Street location created entirely of Legos.
White said the mini school building is made of roughly 35,000 Lego blocks constructed primarily by three of the school’s students.
To start the Lego model, Allegany High School senior Drake Rose used a photograph of the former building to create a 3-D image via the computer game Minecraft.
“It is an accurately scaled depiction,” White said. “Every window, every door is in our piece.”
While some of the building blocks for the project were special ordered, many used for the model’s infrastructure came from folks in the community, White said.
“We got donations from people of Legos they just had lying around the house,” he said.
“The Legos are just one part of the exhibit in which 10 total students developed display boards, made multiple quilts from T-shirts, created an original video and developed displays for the exhibit,” White said of aspects of the school including sports, band and drama through the decades. “There’s so many moving parts to this.”
Artifacts in the display include a 1940s letter sweater, old photographs, student newspapers, and videos of past band performances.
“There will be a lot of mannequins with different sports and band uniforms,” he said.
“We’re getting very excited,” White said of the exhibit. “I think a lot of people are going to be very surprised.”
As an educator, the project marks “the quintessential best feeling that you can have,” White said of watching the students document history of the former building. “It’s a beautiful thing to see as a teacher.”
Daniel Gregory, a student in the HRM class, said the project gave him a greater understanding and appreciation for his school, which has also been an integral part of the community.
“In this, I’ve gotten to develop my skills in research and my understanding of architectural styling and construction during my building of the LEGO interpretation of the Sedgwick Street school,” Gregory said via email. “While unexpected in a historical course, my application of engineering and appreciation for details in the project has not only been enjoyable but effective in furthering my skills as well."
Phoebe Puffenbarger, who was also in the HRM class, said the project has been a great experience.
"I have wanted a career in art and design ever since I was first asked what I wanted to go to college for,” she said via email. “It has given me an opportunity to really delve into graphic design and what it may be like as a career which has only further cemented my enjoyment of being an artist. I am really proud to be a part of this project coming out of my senior year."
Learn more at alleganymuseum.org.
