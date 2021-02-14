CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School has named two Teachers of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year — high school English teacher Mariah Morin and kindergarten teacher Freda Williams.
“In a year that might be the most challenging in all of our lives, these two amazing teachers have made a profound difference in the lives of their students and in our BW community,” said Principal Jennifer Flinn. “I’m proud of these educators and their continued effort to rise above the challenges and connect with their students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.