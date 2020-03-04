Editor’s note: Sherwin Teagarden submitted this announcement as a candidate for Oakland Town Council.
I have been a member of the Oakland town council for several years and served on various committees. I currently serve on the Water and Sewer Committee and Police Committee.
There have been numerous improvements to the town during the past several years and I would like to see more of the same continue. Our employees are very dedicated and hardworking.
With a strong mayor and council, we will continue to make Oakland better. So, it is important for us to make the right choices now for our community’s future and I feel that I can help accomplish that.
I also am an active member of Grace Reformed Church in Oakland and the Mt. Lake Park/Oakland Lions Club. It would be my pleasure to serve Oakland for another term if reelected. I would appreciate the support of Oakland’s residents.”
The town election is on March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.