CUMBERLAND — From the top of the line-up card to the bottom, Allegany received production from everyone against Fort Hill on Tuesday.
Nine different batters combined for the Campers’ 13 hits, six had RBIs. On the mound, four arms grouped up to pitch another shutout, and the defense turned a pair of double plays.
With the playoffs on the horizon, Allegany seems to be clicking at just the right time, and the Sentinels were the latest victim in a 14-0 rout at Hamilton Field at the Hot Stove Complex.
“This team, the longer we get to play the better we get,” Campers head coach Scott Bauer said. “I guarantee in two weeks from now, we’ll be even better than we are right now.
“We’re thankful we’re playing, and we’re happy we’re playing well.”
The last time the city rivals met, Allegany took a tightly played 6-2 contest on May 15. And though it was a similarly clean contest Tuesday — only one error was committed between the two teams — the Campers’ bats reigned supreme.
Fort Hill started Sheldon Welsh on the mound, hoping a different delivery would throw off a Campers’ battery in a rhythm, but they weren’t fooled. When it brought in the harder-throwing Bryce Schadt, the result was the same.
Allegany plated three runs in the first inning, two in the second and six in the third to run away with it, 11-0.
“Allegany’s a good hitting team,” Sentinels head coach Jeff Brode said. “Throughout their order they can hit. We threw a senior first inning hoping he can throw a little different, give them a different look, and they adjusted, they started hitting.
“Then we had to come with what we think is our best, and that’s Bryce, and they hit him. Last time they didn’t hit him as well, and this time they hit him.”
Griffin Madden was locked in at the plate, hitting safely three times in three at-bats. His second-inning base-knock was a two-RBI triple to dead center, and he followed that up with a double in the third that scored two more.
“Griffin’s getting good pitches to hit, and he’s a good hitter up there right now,” Bauer said. “He’s attacking pitches. These guys have accepted it’s about the approach, and a lot of guys are getting on base a lot.”
Darian Bauer and Alex Kennell both tallied three ribbies apiece. Kennell was 2 for 3 with a double, and Bauer drove in a pair on a single with two outs during Allegany’s three-run fifth inning, which brought the lead to 14.
Wes Athey went 2 for 4 and scored twice, Grant Cain hit safely two times with an RBI and crossed home plate three times, and Matt Fuzie drove in a run and tallied two runs himself. All three stole a bag each.
“They hit the baseball,” Brode said. “I constantly tell my guys, ‘You can’t defend walks.’ And we were throwing strikes they were just getting hit. It happens, it’s part of the game.”
It was a group effort for the Campers on the mound, too.
Left-handed starter Eli Wallace tossed a pair of scoreless frames on two hits and a walk. Then Athey, Madden and Cayden Bratton threw one scoreless inning each to finish it out.
Bratton and Madden struck out the side in their innings of work.
“He ran out numerous kids and they threw strikes,” Brode said. “We didn’t swing the bat today. Weather hasn’t helped us, and we haven’t been able to get in the gym all the time. It’s been tough.”
“I feel comfortable with any of our pitchers starting any playoff game,” coach Bauer said.
Fort Hill garnered four hits, one each by Schadt, Tyler Wilhelm, Shane Welsh and Allan Stevenson.
Once Allegany strengthened its edge to double-digits, the only task that remained was to make sure everybody on the bench got an at-bat. Pinch-hitting in the fifth, C.J. Crawford notched a single, Rowen Brady forced a free pass and Jacob McClay drove in Crawford with an RBI single.
Even outside the starting line-up, the Campers worked the count and got their pitches.
“One through nine we hit, a lot of times you have teams that don’t,” coach Bauer said. “The guys that are seeing fastballs are hitting fastballs.”
Allegany (7-1) faces Northern (10-1) at the Hot Stove Complex tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. The Campers handed the Huskies their lone loss in a 9-0 rout.
Fort Hill (0-5) is finished for the regular season. The playoffs begin on June 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.