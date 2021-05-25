Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.