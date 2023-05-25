CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged with drunken driving and hit-and-run violations in connection with a May 20 crash on West Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.
No driver was present with the crashed vehicle when Cumberland Police arrived at the scene. Officers developed information that the operator ran away from the crash scene into a nearby wooded area. Officers searched the area without locating anyone.
Police identified the driver as 18-year-old David Robert Plues of Cumberland.
A criminal summons was obtained from district court, charging Plues with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving, giving false accident report information, and related offenses.
Police said Plues was served the summons and is awaiting trial in district court.
