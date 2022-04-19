FROSTBURG — Charges of motor vehicle tampering, theft and malicious destruction of property have been filed against two 14-year-old boys and forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services, according to Frostburg Police.
Identified through video surveillance, a citizen's tip and neighborhood canvassing by a Frostburg officer, the youths and their parents were contacted Saturday by investigators who then filed the charges.
The incidents reportedly occurred Thursday and Friday in the areas of Beall Street and College Avenue,
