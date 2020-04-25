Telehealth a boost for local foster care center

CUMBERLAND — Care centers have found themselves in a bit of a bind since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of disease mitigation measures.
Caring for people face-to-face is often fundamental to centers’ whole design. But that begs the question, how do you administer care when such contact is to be used with extreme caution?
For Pressley Ridge Western Maryland, a community-based mental and behavioral and foster care center, the answer has been the expansion of telehealth capabilities — capabilities it already had and used for its outpatient mental health clinic.
“Because we are part of the rural part of Maryland in terms of our outpatient mental health clinic, we had been using telehealth for quite a few years already for the psychiatry piece,” said Mary Beth DeMartino, program director at Pressley Ridge Western Maryland. “The state of Maryland actually allowed us to use it for psychiatry services for quite a few years now. Some of our kids who received psychiatry services had already been doing it a little bit for that part, so they were familiar with doing it. We were a little bit more used to doing it than some of our other partners in other parts of the state.”
Since St. Patrick’s Day, DeMartino estimated, the center has been using telehealth to make mental health services available in a more timely manner. It cuts down on transportation worries and offers parents in the program a chance to learn, communicate concerns and make contact with other families in the same position.
“Kids love it. Technology is something they’re much more comfortable (with), sometimes, than we are as adults,” she said. “Telehealth (has) expanded our ability to be available more frequently (at) different hours that are more convenient for people.
“We can make services available more impromptu when people are feeling anxious or overwhelmed,” said DeMartino. “We’re also spending time taking care of the parents because we realize that a lot of extra stress has been put on our foster parents during this time — having kids home a lot longer.”
There are some things telehealth can’t replace, especially the in-home program. Pressley Ridge still responds to homes after doing a health assessment to make sure everyone in the home is healthy. If families in the program are in need, staff go into the office and pick up supplies to drop off care packages.
“My staff is pretty creative and come up with ways of still practicing (social distancing) but still meeting with them and doing check-ins with families,” DeMartino said. “We’re trying our best for people to still feel supported. People seem to like it; they know where to find us and they know we have their back. If they need something, we’re going to be there for them.”
