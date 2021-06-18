KEYSER, W.Va. — Once inside the “Terminator,” drugs collected at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office won’t be back.
Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz and some of the agency’s deputies joined with staff from Eastern Regional Family Resource Network on Friday morning for a presentation on and demonstration of the Drug Terminator, a portable incinerator produced by environmental product manufacturer Elastec.
Through the network’s On Track! Anti-Drug Coalition program, one of the $5,000 machines was recently donated to the sheriff’s office.
The device consists of a large metal black barrel outfitted with a lid and combustion apparatus, and uses a blower to forcefully feed fire inside the drum. Once it is burning hot enough, users will know that it’s ready to go by the roaring sound that is not unlike a small jet engine.
The contents are placed into a large metal container and fed into the fire by placing the box at an opening on top of the lid, where they slide in from the bottom. The tremendous sound grows progressively more quiet, and once complete all that remains at the bottom of the barrel is ashes.
Needles, Ellifritz said, aren’t destroyed, but the temperatures inside are so hot they are sterilized and rendered relatively safe once the process is complete.
Before receiving the device, the sheriff’s office frequently had to wait for Drug Enforcement Administration officials to visit for destruction of drugs collected at the office, according to Ellifritz.
In his six months since assuming office, no one from the federal agency has visited, the sheriff said. The machine can also be used to destroy evidence no longer needed for trials as well, once they receive an order to do so from the court.
T.J. Dawson, an ERFRN program assistant with the anti-drug coalition, said he’d heard similar statements from law enforcement officials in Hardy, Grant and Pendleton counties. The organization recently donated an incinerator to Hardy County that is shared among those three counties, and one will be donated to Hampshire County in the coming months, he said.
Ellifritz said the Mineral machine will be available for use by all the county’s police agencies.
“It’s worth every penny,” Dawson said of the incinerators. “Anything that helps law enforcement helps our coalition, which helps people. That’s our strategy.”
Ellifritz said he’s also been in contact with officials from Kingsford Manufacturing in Beryl regarding charcoal donations, “so there will be virtually no cost to the department” for the machine’s operation.
“It doesn’t leave things sitting around,” Dawson said of the advantages of agencies having ready access to incinerators. “By giving them a way to quickly and easily destroy drugs, evidence, medication, anything that needs to be destroyed, we’re protecting them and the interests of the people, while law enforcement protects the interests of the people.”
“We have a drop-off box here for old medications or unneeded medications,” Ellifritz said. “We’ve always had to hold on to it and try to figure out a place to store it where it’ll be secure until the DEA came around and collected it. Now we’ll be able to, as we get a box, destroy it, and it won’t just be sitting around.”
The incinerator is also safer for officers, Ellifritz said, than the previous method used.
“The old way was we took them out, we found them someplace out in the boondocks, and we fired up a barrel with some wood and just hope it all burnt up good, which wasn’t safe for the officers,” Ellifritz said. “With this burning so hot, there’s no danger from any of the smoke to the officers themselves. So that increases our ability to destroy it, and also increases the safety of the officers that are doing the destruction.
“This will fill a gap,” Ellifritz said. “This is something we’ve never had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.