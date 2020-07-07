Ternent receives 3-year contract as police chief

CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a three-year contract to John Charles “Chuck” Ternent as Cumberland police chief.
Officials selected Ternent for the position on April 7, however, details in the contract needed to be addressed before an agreement could be finalized. The contract will be retroactive to April 7 and extend through 2021 and 2022.
Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, made the announcement at the city meeting, which was conducted via video conferencing.
“I believe all of us are glad to have Chuck on board,” said Rhodes. “This makes everything official. We have been working on his contract for awhile. There were some issues with the status of the pension system that he was in. Mike (Cohen, city attorney) and Chuck were able to resolve those. He has been doing the job for quite awhile and we are happy to have Chuck with us.”
Ternent, 50, had worked his way up to the rank of captain at the Cumberland Police Department. Following a four-month selection process, he was chosen from a group of applicants in a nationwide search. The field was narrowed to two candidates in February, with Ternent ultimately selected.
“I’m very honored and looking forward to serving the community and working with everybody. I’m proud to lead the men and women of the Cumberland Police Department,” said Ternent in a Times-News interview following the meeting.
Rhodes said Ternent’s contract includes an automatic renewal provision as well as cost-of-living adjustments. Ternent replaces Charles H. Hinnant, who retired on Nov. 1.
In other law enforcement news from the meeting, it was announced the police department will be awarded several grants.
The CPD and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office have been selected for a $20,400 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention for overtime to perform home-visit compliance checks of registered sex offenders to confirm residency.
The CPD was also awarded a State Aid for Police Protection Grant in the amount of $479,000 for fiscal year 2021 for departmental costs associated with police protection for the city of Cumberland.
The mayor and City Council also voted to authorize Ternent to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Allegany County Health Department to conduct six drug interdiction events between now and June 7, 2021, in partnership with the sheriff’s office, Frostburg Police Department and the Maryland State Police, as appropriate, in an attempt to reduce the illicit supply of opioids in Allegany County.
The CPD also received a Byrne-Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $45,000 to be used to further prepare for data migration from the existing Uniform Crime Reporting format to the new National Incident Based Reporting System format by January 2021. Funds will be applied toward developing a computer training lab within the CPD and will pay for instructors and students to attend specialized training.
