Ternent to lead city police force

CUMBERLAND — Interim Police Chief John “Chuck” Ternent has been selected as the official Chief of Police for the Cumberland Police Department.
The decision was made public in a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the city of Cumberland. According to the release, Ternent is expected to be confirmed by a vote of the mayor and City Council on April 21.
“It’s quite an honor,” said Ternent in a phone interview with the Times-News. “It’s humbling to be selected from such a pool of respected professionals. I’m thrilled and excited.”
In a four-month selection process, Ternent was picked from a group of applicants in a nationwide search. The field was narrowed to two candidates in February when Ternent and Capt. Thomas Langston of the Hagerstown Police Department were selected as finalists.
“Acting Chief Ternent stood out in many ways during the interview process and has demonstrated that he is well-prepared to take the reins of our police department,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss in the news release. “His education, command experience, leadership and knowledge of the department and our community make him a natural fit to serve as a key member of our leadership team.”
From beat cop, to a detective, hostage negotiator and administrator, the 50-year-old Ternent has fulfilled many roles in his 27-year career.
“Throughout the process, his qualifications consistently rose to the top and we have received countless recommendations on his behalf,” said Morriss. “We are excited to move forward with this appointment and we look forward to working with Chuck to lead our community successfully and safely into the future.”
The position became vacant with the retirement of Charles H. Hinnant on Nov. 1.
“I’ve had lots of great mentors in my career from former Chief Hinnant, to Bobby Dick and many others,” said Ternent. “I want to keep those strong traditions and service going that we provide this community.
“I’m proud of the accomplishments of this department ... all the crimes they’ve solved and everything they do to keep the community safe. The men and women of the Cumberland Police Department are the best of the best. The chief is part of it, but the great support the members of the department provide every day is very important.”
Ternent was hired by the CPD in 1993 after interning with the department. He graduated from Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University.
Ternent said his first role was that of an investigating detective, before working patrol in Cumberland and becoming a sergeant.
He then moved into administration. In his 30s, Ternent returned to school and obtained a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University Police Executive Leadership School. Ternent subsequently made lieutenant and then was promoted to captain.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Ternent. “I’m looking forward to servicing the city for many more years.”
Ternent is a married father of two and lives in Lonaconing.
“I appreciate the support of my wife and family who have helped me throughout my career,” said Ternent. “They’ve been with me and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
