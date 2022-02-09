CUMBERLAND — A Texas man has been charged with felony theft following an investigation by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit into an alleged offense that occurred in May 2020, according to Cumberland Police.
Christian O. Ogwuegbu, 68, of Allen, Texas, was charged with theft from $10,000 to under $100,000 in a criminal summons, pending trial in district court.
The charge stemmed from an alleged offense that occurred May 28, 2020, according to court records.
